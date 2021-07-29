Dale Steyn Reveals Team India Player He 'immediately Knew' Would Have A Great Test Career

Former South African bowler Dale Steyn has nothing but praise for India's pace attack ahead of the five-match Test series against England. Steyn told ESPNcricinfo that he likes what the Indian team has right now, adding, "All the bowlers bring something different to the party." Steyn stated that the bowlers will need to stay fit in order to bowl long spells during the England Test series. The former Protea also lauded young Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. Steyn stated that when he saw Siraj bowl during India's historic series win over Australia earlier this year, he knew the pacer would have a successful Test career.

Before the start of the Test series, the 38-year-old ex-cricketer also provided some helpful advice to the Indian bowlers. Steyn instructed the Indian bowlers to continue bowling length balls in order to pick up regular wickets and put the opposition under pressure. Steyn stated that if bowlers bowl good length balls, the chances of picking wickets increase because the ball can now hit the stumps and batters may be out lbw or bowled.

Siraj's Test career

Siraj rose to international prominence after an outstanding performance against Australia earlier this year. Siraj was outstanding with the ball against top-tier Australian batsmen. The young pacer, who was still mourning his father's untimely death, put on a strong performance, taking 13 wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul in Australia's second innings at the Gabba. Siraj bowled at an average of 29.53 and finished the series as the third-highest wicket-taker, trailing only Australian top-guns Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Siraj is part of the Indian Test squad that is currently in the United Kingdom, preparing for the five-match Test series against the hosts. Siraj was also included in the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand earlier last month. The Hyderabad-based bowler may get a chance to play in the upcoming Test series against England if team India decides to go with four pacers in the series. The series will begin on August 4 and will last until mid-September.

Image: AP/PTI

