Dale Steyn Reveals What Makes Mumbai Indians Stand Out From The Rest Of The IPL Teams

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has picked the five-time winners Mumbai Indians as his favorite IPL franchise and at the same time has also gone on to justify the reason behind the same.

'All teams, but Mumbai': Dale Steyn

It so happened that during a recent Q&A session on Twitter, one of the passionate cricket fans had asked Steyn which is his favorite team in the Indian Premier League to which he replied saying that even though he likes all eight teams but the title-holders seem to have a solid thing going. The pace icon then gave special mention to his countryman Quinton de Kock who represents the Mumbai franchise as its wicket-keeper batsman and added that QDK is one of his favorite players and therefore, he always supports him as well.

Dale Steyn's IPL career

The 37-year-old was an integral member of the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first three editions from 2008-2010 after which he was roped in by the 2009 winners and now-defunct Deccan Chargers for 2011, and, 2012 seasons respectively. The quickie then went on to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2013-2015 before being bought by the now-defunct Gujarat Lions for the following season.

The Phalaborwa cricketer did not feature in the 2017 & 2018 editions of the cash-rich tournament before being brought back by RCB whom he served in 2019 and 2020.

Earlier this year, the tearaway fast bowler said that he is taking a break from cricket and made himself unavailable for the upcoming IPL 2021. He had confirmed the same via his official Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second time after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament.

