Dale Steyn Takes A Brutal Dig At Australia After Their Embarrassing Defeat In Nagpur

Team India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 on the third day of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur and have shut down all the debates that had emerged regarding the Nagpur pitch. Former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn has taken a brutal at the Australian team after they faced a humiliating defeat at Nagpur.

Dale Steyn said in a tweet, “So quick question to you cricket people. How does one like to read a pitch? Are you a get down on your knees and almost sniff the pitch person or a general stand and observe from the pitch side? Lastly. Did it really help you?."

Dale Steyn's brutal dig at Australia

So quick question to you cricket people.



How does one like to read a pitch?



Are you a get down on your knees and almost sniff the pitch person or a general stand and observe from the pitch side?



Lastly. Did it really help you? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 11, 2023

Australia's defeat in the first Test despite all the debates regarding the pitch is a mirror to themselves as their team players and especially their media had raised a lot of questions regarding the Nagpur pitch before the match.

On a pitch where batting first Australia were bundled for 177 by the Indian bowlers in the first innings Team India registered a mammoth score of 400 in their first innings courtesy of a hundred Rohit Sharma and half centuries from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia coming in to bat in their second innings condition worsened than the first innings as they were just reduced to a score of 91 which brutally exposed their technique to play spin.

Now on one end a win in the first Test has boosted Team India's confidence and they will look forward to winning the remaining matches of the series in the same manner. Talking about Australia, it looks like that all the practice and tactics they had applied to counter the Indian spin bowling have all gone in vain and now they need to make a fresh strategy right from the start.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 17th February to 21st February.