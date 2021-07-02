Dale Steyn Thrilled By Gayle's Cartwheel Celebration, Calls Him 'coolest Cricketer Alive'

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn was thrilled to see Chris Gayle's brilliant piece of athleticism on the cricket field during the fourth T20I against South Africa at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada.

The Caribbean megastar might be in the twilight of his career but his cartwheel celebration has proved that Gayle does not seem to bid adieu to the game anytime soon.

West Indies vs South Africa: Dale Steyn impressed with Chris Gayle's athleticism

While Chris Gayle failed to make his bat do the talking, he did make up for it with the ball in hand and on the field. After the 'Universe Boss' dismissed the Proteas opener, Reeza Hendricks, he broke into a cartwheel much to the delight of the onlookers.

Watch the video here:

"The guys recommend for me to follow Kevin Sinclair's celebration."



Nailed. It. 💯#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/03jAqyakLf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 1, 2021

Go on, Chris 🤸‍♂️😎



Once it came to Dale Steyn's notice, the pace icon came forward and wrote that 'Chris Gayle is the coolest cricketer alive'.

Chris Gayle is the coolest cricketer alive. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 1, 2021

Even the passionate fans were on the same page with Steyn. Here are some of the reactions.

No doubt — Keith de Goede (@Zippy_lynx) July 1, 2021

Too cool — ______ (@MayMazibuko_) July 1, 2021

You too Mate❤️ — CodyRohith7 (@CodyRohith7) July 1, 2021

Cricket needs more characters like Gayle — SSS (@srisport8) July 2, 2021

Christopher Henry Gayle will be turning 42 on September 21.

West Indies vs South Africa: WI level the T20I series

Coming back to the contest, the West Indies posted a respectable total of 167/6 from their 20 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 25-ball 51 from skipper Kieron Pollard. Pollard's blistering knock included two boundaries and five maximums at a strike rate of 204.

Apart from the explosive middle-order batsman, opener, Lendl Simmons had ensured a good start for the Windies with a 34-ball 47.

In reply, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals despite a valiant effort from wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock who scored a good 43-ball 60 at a strike rate of almost 140, and apart from Aiden Markram who scored a run-a-ball 20, none of the other batsmen could offer much resistance as the Temba Bavuma-led side were eventually restricted to 146/9 from their 20 overs.

By the virtue of this 21-run win, the reigning T20 world champions are alive in the five-match series as the series is tied at 2-2. The fifth & final T20I will be played at the same venue on Saturday.