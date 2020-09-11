Dale Steyn To Keep New, Special 'Rockstar Look' For RCB During IPL 2020

South African pace ace Dale Steyn is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the rest of his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad. The cricketer is slated to reprise his role as RCB’s speedster in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apparently, Dale Steyn will be seen sporting a new look in the tournament, as evidenced from RCB’s recent social media updates.

RCB’s Dale Steyn all set for IPL 2020 action

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reveals One Of His Favourite Pasttimes In IPL 2020 Bio-bubble On Social Media

Dale Steyn’s surprise IPL 2020 look for RCB fans

During RCB’s practise sessions in Dubai, Dale Steyn was spotted in a new look. Sporting long hairs and having tattoos on his left arm, the South African pace veteran has decided to opt for a ‘Rockstar look’ for the IPL 2020 season. Even the franchise themselves decided to give Dale Steyn the moniker called ‘Rockstar of RCB’ for his new look.

When you know you take the field in just 1️⃣2️⃣ days time! 😁😁



The camp is absolutely buzzing! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/qvEbBpNX9e — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 9, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris Join Royal Challengers Bangalore In UAE

Dale Steyn, Virat Kohli in RCB squad for IPL 2020

Dale Steyn previously represented RCB in the IPL 2019 and was later released by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. However, he re-joined the RCB squad after he was purchased at the auction on December 19, 2019. In the IPL 2020, he will be reuniting with several of his RCB colleagues like Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav among others. Additionally, Dale Steyn will also be joined by several newcomers to the franchise like Aaron Finch and Adam Zampa. Here is a look at the entire RCB squad for the IPL 2020 season.

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

Also Read | Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli, Calls Him The Best ODI Batsman In Modern-day Cricket

RCB’s schedule for IPL 2020

While IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence on September 19, the RCB will open their campaign on September 21 with a match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their first three fixtures will all be played in Dubai. On November 2, Virat Kohli and co. will cap-off their first-round of matches with a clash against Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | RCB Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Play SRH In First Match On September 21

Image source: RCB Twitter