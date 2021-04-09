Dale Steyn To Make Special IPL 2021 Appearance Despite Comments At PSL; Here Is How

After the abrupt suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, Dale Steyn has made his way back into the IPL in a different avatar this year. Having pulled himself from the RCB squad for 2021, alleging that the IPL was becoming more about money than cricket, the South African bowling legend seemed to have severed his longstanding relationship with the tournament. However, it seems that the infamous Dale Steyn PSL vs IPL comment has not prevented the pacer from lending his expertise to the league in ways other than he usually does.

Dale Steyn PSL vs IPL comment

Just a few weeks before the IPL 2021 auction, South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced that he was making himself unavailable to the RCB squad for 2021. After signing up with the PSL's Quetta Gladiators side later in the year, however, Steyn made a comment about how there is "so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn [in the IPL] that somewhere along the line the cricket kind of gets forgotten". He further stated that he found smaller leagues like the PSL "more rewarding as a player".

"I just wanted to stay away from that this year and put more emphasis on bringing good vibes to teams and tournaments I feel are worth it" he added. Apologizing for the comments mere hours after they were published, Steyn will now feature as a commentator for Star Sport's iconic 'Select Dugout' for the tournament. He will be joined by Dugout regulars like Graeme Swann, Scott Styris, Brett Lee, Brian Lara and Dominic Cork, among others.

IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too.



My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues.

Social media and words out of context can often do that.



My apologies if this has upset anyone.

Dale Steyn net worth

According to briefly.co.za, the Dale Steyn net worth amounts to approximately $14 million. Much of this value comes from Steyn's time as an international cricketer with the South African national team and his inclusion in franchise cricket leagues like the IPL and PSL. Now 37, the legendary South African pacer was omitted from Cricket South Africa's centrally contracted players list for the 2020-21 season. Having featured in almost every season of the IPL, Dale Steyn has earned a whopping â‚¹47 crore from the league through his lifetime.

