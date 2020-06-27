Dale Steyn Turns 37: South Africa And RCB Pacer's Net Worth, IPL Salary And Overall Career

South African pace ace Dale Steyn celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Regarded as one of the greatest fast-bowlers of all-time, Dale Styen's ability to pick wickets with his searing pace irrespective of the conditions made him a special talent. Steyn dominated the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings during the peak of his career, for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.

While the 37-year-old retired from the longest format of the game, he continues to focus on his limited-overs career and plies his trade in a number of T20 leagues across the globe. On the Dale Steyn Birthday occasion, here's a look at the Dale Steyn net worth, Dale Steyn IPL salary, and his career.

Dale Steyn Birthday: Dale Steyn net worth

According to briefly.co.za, the Dale Steyn net worth amounts to approximately $14 million. Much of the Dale Steyn net worth comes from playing international leagues as well as his prowess in the field. The legendary South African pacer was recently omitted from Cricket South Africa's centrally contracted players, due to the 37-year-old's persistent shoulder injuries. The website also reports that Steyn pocketed $5000 monthly from playing games in different leagues locally and internationally. The pace ace also has a soft spot for vehicles, but usually prefers an AMAROK engine.

Steyn is also known to endorse Oakley's Prizm range of eyewear in South Africa as well as the global apparel brand, New Balance.

Amidst the current lockdown, there were attempts made by burglars to break into Dale Steyn's house in Cape Town. The speedster revealed that his mother was scared while his friend's car had been vandalized. South Africa's leading wicket-taker added that this was the third case of burglars trying to get into his house amiddst the lockdown, with crime rates in the country seeing a sudden surge after the lockdown was imposed on June 1.

Dale Steyn Birthday: Dale Steyn IPL salary and career

Dale Steyn has been one of the major stars of IPL since the inception of the tournament in 2008. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had snapped up the South African speedster for a whopping $325,000 (₹2.45 crore) in the inaugural auction and spent three seasons with the franchise. Steyn then moved to the Deccan Chargers for $1.2 million (₹90 lakh) and was drafted in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad later after Deccan Chargers were terminated from the IPL.

The South African legend also had a stint with Gujarat Lions before returning to RCB in mid-April 2019. He was retained by the franchise for the now postponed IPL 2020, for ₹2 crore. In all, Dale Steyn has pocketed more than whopping ₹47 crore according to Moneyball.insidesport.co. The South African pace ace has featured in 92 IPL games so far, picking up 96 wickets at an astonishing economy rate of 6.76, the seventh-lowest in IPL history.

