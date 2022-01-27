Dan Christian Puts Bizarre Call-out To Public For 'COVID-free, Fit Players' For BBL Final

The Sydney Sixers on Wednesday punched their ticket to the BBL final after a see-saw battle against the Adelaide Strikers. Hayden Kerr played one of the best innings of his career as his unbeaten 98 run knock helped Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets. The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL final promises to be a mouthwatering contest however ahead of the big clash Sixers are running against time to find replacement players due to COVID and injury issues. Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian took to Twitter and made a call out for fit players for the BBL Final.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dan Christian shoutout for fit players

Taking to Twitter Dan Christian in his tweet wrote, "Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen *no test cricketers".

The Sixers are now one of those clubs looking for replacement players, as their numbers of players have gone down as they look to have a crack at a third-straight BBL trophy. According to News.com.au, the availability of spinner Steve O’Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) is uncertain for the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL final due to injury. Captain Moises Henriques with a hamstring injury is also on the doubt list for the BBL final. Josh Philippe, as well as brothers Jack and Mickey Edwards, will also miss the final due to COVID.

Steve Smith could make a return to Sydney Sixers to play BBL final

With the Sydney Sixers facing an injury crisis ahead of the final, there are chances that Steve Smith is likely to take the field for SIxers in the BBL Final. Earlier the BBL has stopped one attempt by the Sixers to bring Smith back into the scheme of things, as per the rule that prevented local signings from outside the central replacement player pool. However, the League made an exception on Wednesday allowing Jay Lenton to keep wickets in place of Josh Phillipe who was out due to COVID.

According to news.com.au a source close to the Sixers said the side hoped Smith would be free and keen to play in the biggest game. Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson however has said that he would meet with the Sixers on Thursday to determine who could be signed in the team and did not rule out granting Smith an exemption.

He said “Clearly we’d love him to be able to play and be part of the BBL. I’m not going to jump ahead about the process. If (the Sixers) want to have that discussion again around the criteria or the rules that exist, that door’s always open. It’s on a case-by-case basis depending on the situation and we’ve got a technical committee that sits and assesses all those applications.”