Daniel Christian Subjected To Online Abuse After RCB's IPL 2021 Elimination

Veteran all-rounder Daniel Christian had a day he would want to forget on the field during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. He scored only nine runs and went wicketless with the ball, conceding 29 runs from 1.4 overs at an economy rate of 17.40.

Daniel Christian's performance invited sharp criticism from fans on social media, including some who resorted to online abuse.

Daniel Christian reacts to online abuse over poor performance against KKR

The Australian cricketer had enough after netizens needlessly dragged his wife into the matter and he decided to reply back.

On his Instagram story, Daniel Christian made it clear that his better half has been facing flak on her Insta post because of his poor performance in the RCB vs KKR knockout match. At the same time, he also urged online trolls to leave her out of all this.

While he was run out for nine when he ran for a second run off a misfield in the final over, Christian had conceded 22 runs in one over where he was struck for three maximums by Sunil Narine.

Daniel Christian IPL 2021

Dan Christian had a very poor IPL 2021 as he could only manage to score 14 runs from nine matches averaging 2.33 at a strike rate of 58.33. His wickets column is not impressive either as he could only register four scalps from nine outings at an average of 38.75 and an economy rate of 9.30.

RCB vs KKR: Bangalore's quest for maiden IPL trophy to continue

RCB got off to a flying start after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added 49 runs for the opening stand. Despite a good start, Bangalore failed to capitalise in the middle overs as mystery spinner Sunil Narine completely broke their backbone by accounting for three key batters-- Virat Kholi, AB de Villiers, and, Glenn Maxwell. The three-time finalists were restricted to 138/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer ensured a steady start for Kolkata with a 41-run stand before Sunil Narine played a cameo knock of a 15-ball 26. Royal Challengers Bangalore did stage a fightback in the death overs and tried their best to defend the target. However, they could not get the job done as skipper Eoin Morgan and veteran wicket-keeper batter helped KKR get past the finish line by four wickets and two balls to spare, knocking Kohli & Co out from IPL 2021.

The two-time winners KKR will now lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Wednesday.