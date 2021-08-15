Daniel Jarvis' Post On Being 1st 'white Person To Play For India' Gets Funny Correction

Be it streakers or honeybees, cricket matches have been interrupted by strange visitors. However, not many would have seen a spectator entering the ground as a 'player' and expressing shock when asked to leave. The man named Daniel Jarvis called himself the 'first white man to play for India.'

Fan invades pitch during India vs England encounter

Daniel Jarvis, who is a comedian known for his prank videos, walked to the pitch during Day 3 of the ongoing Test at Lord's, dressed in the Indian Test jersey, with the sponsors in place and also having 'Jarvo' on his back. He almost joined his 'teammates' and as the security official asked him to leave, he could be seen showing the team's badge to call himself a member of the Indian team.

As the officials took him away, he could be seen raising his arms like a star player of the team while players like Mohammed Siraj were left in splits. Jarvis proudly shared the video of his antics on YouTube in a video that showed the entire turn of events. Also flaunting his jersey on Twitter, he called himself ‘the first white player to play for India’.

There were interesting reactions to his posts, with netizens correcting him and stating that he was only the first debutant to also retire on the same day.

First India cricketer who made his debut and retirement on the same day — Sonyyy 🐋 (@KalyugKiDevii) August 15, 2021

Some even photoshopped his name onto the bowler's scorecard. Since India had an unimpressive day with the ball, many quipped that Jarvis being underutilised was the reason or that he could have been used as an off-spinner since Ravichandran Ashwin was not playing.

I believe you were under utilised by @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/hSFOkPMaEk — Ashish Kumar Pradhan 🩺⚕️🕉️🇮🇳 (@DrAshishPradhan) August 15, 2021

Indian Team was missing Jarvo in bowling yesterday 😔 pic.twitter.com/19BC7HsVex — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 15, 2021

India vs England Test evenly poised

Indian and England enter Day 4 evenly poised as the visitors' trail by 27. England captain Joe Root was the highlight of the day, scoring an unbeaten 180, stitching partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, before running out of partners.

For India, Mohammed Siraj finished with 4 wickets, Ishant Sharma bagged three wickets, Mohammad Shami scalped 2, while Jasprit Bumrah ended up without a wicket. India will seek to put a decent total on Day 4 to put pressure on England in the fourth innings.