Last Updated:

Daniel Jarvis' Post On Being 1st 'white Person To Play For India' Gets Funny Correction

Daniel Jarvis expressed his pride in being the 1st 'white person to play for India'. However, netizens had a hilarious correction, check out their comments

Written By
Joel Kurian
England vs India, Daniel Jarvis

Image: Daniel Jarvis/Twitter


Be it streakers or honeybees, cricket matches have been interrupted by strange visitors. However, not many would have seen a spectator entering the ground as a 'player' and expressing shock when asked to leave. The man named Daniel Jarvis called himself the 'first white man to play for India.'

Fan invades pitch during India vs England encounter

Daniel Jarvis, who is a comedian known for his prank videos, walked to the pitch during Day 3 of the ongoing Test at Lord's, dressed in the Indian Test jersey, with the sponsors in place and also having 'Jarvo' on his back. He almost joined his 'teammates' and as the security official asked him to leave, he could be seen showing the team's badge to call himself a member of the Indian team.

As the officials took him away, he could be seen raising his arms like a star player of the team while players like Mohammed Siraj were left in splits. Jarvis proudly shared the video of his antics on YouTube in a video that showed the entire turn of events. Also flaunting his jersey on Twitter, he called himself ‘the first white player to play for India’. 

READ | Mohammed Siraj & Sam Curran involved in tiff, watch Virat Kohli's surprising reaction

There were interesting reactions to his posts, with netizens correcting him and stating that he was only the first debutant to also retire on the same day.

Some even photoshopped his name onto the bowler's scorecard. Since India had an unimpressive day with the ball, many quipped that Jarvis being underutilised was the reason or that he could have been used as an off-spinner since Ravichandran Ashwin was not playing.

READ | India vs England: Pant pleads with Virat Kohli to turn down Siraj's DRS appeal; fans irked

India vs England Test evenly poised

Indian and England enter Day 4 evenly poised as the visitors' trail by 27. England captain Joe Root was the highlight of the day, scoring an unbeaten 180, stitching partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, before running out of partners.

READ | England vs India: Fan breaches security to invade pitch at Lord's; leaves Siraj in splits

For India, Mohammed Siraj finished with 4 wickets, Ishant Sharma bagged three wickets, Mohammad Shami scalped 2, while Jasprit Bumrah ended up without a wicket. India will seek to put a decent total on Day 4 to put pressure on England in the fourth innings.

READ | Mohammed Siraj reveals the reason behind his 'finger on lips' celebration

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND