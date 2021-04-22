Last Updated:

Daniel Sams IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth And Top Career Stats Ahead Of Awaited RCB Debut

The Daniel Sams IPL 2021 season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore was off to a rocky start when the Australian cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 just before the start of the Indian Premier League 2021. Daniel Sams made his debut in the IPL 2020 season with Delhi Capitals, playing just 3 matches for them. He was later traded to the Royal Challengers for the IPL 2021 season.

Daniel Sams health update

The Daniel Sams RCB debut for the 2021 season is yet to commence as he was put into an immediate quarantine of a minimum of 10 days following the test result. But he has now recovered and joined the RCB team into their bio-bubble on Saturday in Chennai. RCB released a statement saying that their medical team was constantly monitoring Daniel Sams and the team declared him fit to join the team, after following all the BCCI guidelines. In an RCB vs RR preview video posted on the Twitter handle of RCB, Mike Hesson said that they want to see how Daniel Sams recovers in the light of the upcoming games, while giving a Daniel Sams health update .

Daniel Sams stats

Daniel Sams has gained prominent attention after his all-round performance in the Big Bash League. In 47 matches, Daniel Sams scored 431 runs with a strike rate of 142.72 taking 63 wickets with an economy of 8.22. Daniel Sams is yet to make much impact in the IPL. In his 2020 IPL season with the Delhi Capitals, Sams played just 3 matches and he is yet to concede a wicket.

Daniel Sams made his International T20 debut with Australia in December 2020. In his 4 T20Is, Daniel Sams stats saw him score 54 runs with a strike rate of 234.8. He also took 4 wickets with an economy of 11.41. In the account of such promising stats, the Indian audience would be eager for the inaugural match of the Daniel Sams RCB inning.

Daniel Sams IPL 2021 salary

According to InsideSport, Daniel Sams received INR 30 lakh when he was purchased by the Delhi Capitals side in 2020. He received the same amount when he was traded to RCB, taking his IPL earning to a total of 60 lakh rupees. His net worth cannot be determined and has not been reported at the moment.

RCB vs RR live match

After winning 3 consecutive matches in Chennai, the RCB is all set to take the Rajasthan Royals in the RCB vs RR live encounter. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The Daniel Sams IPL 2021 season might see him miss another match in the tournament.

Image Source: RCB Twitter

Disclaimer: The above Daniel Sams net worth and IPL price information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

