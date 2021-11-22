Daniel Vettori Warns Rishabh Pant's 'cautious Cricket' In T20Is Could Cost Him His Place

Team India on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 73 runs and sealed the three-match T20 series 3-0 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While many positives emerged for Team India T20 skipper Rohit Sharma, few also raised some concerns. Now, former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, reckons that Rishabh Pant's form in T20I with the bat has set the alarm bells ringing and the team management might look elsewhere if the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper doesn't set his rhythm.

Team India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday was dismissed for just 4 runs after the 'Men in Blue' had suffered back-to-back jolts. Before that, Rishabh Pant registered scores of 17* and 12* in the first two T20Is in Jaipur and Ranchi, respectively. Although Pant stayed till the last to seal victory in the first two T20s, the wicket-keeper batter struggled to get going.

"He hasn’t got his tempo right in T20 cricket. He hasn’t quite understood his role, particularly in this series. Sometimes he is overly cautious, then he is reckless. It doesn’t feel like there is a flow to his game. When you see great T20 batters batting well, it is all about flow and momentum and you just feel a rhythm to it. He hasn’t quite got that yet," said Vettori.

Vettori also added that it is now upto Pant to redeem himself before the Indian team management turns to Ishan Kishan, who has been in better touch with the bat throughout this T20 cricket season or to even KL Rahul who can do wicket-keeping.

"I will be surprised if they (team management) don’t talk long and hard about what they expect from him. But, the onus is on Pant to find that right tempo. The reality is, if he doesn’t, they can look elsewhere. They have Ishan Kishan and KL can keep wickets as well in T20. They will give Pant the opportunity to find his rhythm, knowing that they can change pretty quick as well," Vettori further stated.

Rishabh pant on work-load management & job of the finisher

Before the start of the 3rd T20 between India and New Zealand, Rishabh Pant talked to the broadcasters on the sidelines in Ranchi. Pant opened up on the workload management and the role of a finisher. Speaking to Star Sports, the wicket-keeper batter also added that it was his dream as a kid to win matches for India and he's happy to be able to finish matches for the country.

"As a kid, I always dreamt of winning matches for India in any situation. I am ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match for the team. I can't be complaining (about the workload) but the team management has given me offs from the next two Test matches. Hopefully, I can recover and do well in South Africa." he said.

(Image: AP/BCCI.com)