Danielle Wyatt Responds To 'legend' Ashwin, Wishes 'not Too Much' Luck For England Series

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated England Women's team player Danielle Wyatt for her incredible performance against India women's side 

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated England Women's team player Danielle Wyatt for her incredible performance against India women's side in the third T20I match on July 14. Ashwin congratulated Wyatt on her unbeaten 89-run inning off 56 balls, which led England to victory. Danielle Wyatt then responded to Ashwin, wishing him luck for India Men's upcoming series against England with a humourous twist.

"Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much," Wyatt wrote with a smiling face emoticon. Ashwin responded back and wished Wyatt for her upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to start on September 1.

While Ashwin is scheduled to play in the five-match Test series against England, starting next month, Wyatt is expected to play a three-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series against the Kiwis. 

England Women vs India Women

As far as the third T20I is concerned, India set a target of 154 runs, courtesy of 70 by Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana scored her 70 off 51 balls, including 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed some runs with the bat as she scored 36 off 26 balls. Richa Ghosh came towards the back end of the innings and smashed a 13-ball 20 runs to take India above the 150-run mark. 

However, the target seemed easy for England batters as they marched towards the victory in 19 over with 8 wickets remaining. Dannielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver scored 89 and 42 runs respectively to help their side win the match. While Wyatt was rewarded with a player of the match trophy for her amazing stint with the bat last night, Sciver was adjudged player of series for her outstanding performances. 

India Women lost the three-match series 2-1. India Women earlier lost a three-match ODI series 2-1 against the same side. The bilateral encounter had begun with a one-off Test, which ended in a draw earlier last month. 

