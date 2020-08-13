Danish Kaneria Claims He Would Come To India To See Ram Mandir Soon If 'Lord Rama Desires'

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria had recently expressed his joy after the establishment of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya. On Wednesday, August 5, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir Ayodhya. Danish Kaneria, who was delighted at the event, called it a “Historical Day” and also penned a series of tweets on it. Now, Danish Kaneria has expressed his wish to come to India and visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Danish Kaneria says he is a devoted Hindu, wishes to see Ram Mandir Ayodhya

While speaking to India TV, Danish Kaneria said that he is a religious person and a devoted Hindu. He added that he always tries to follow the path shown by Lord Rama. Danish Kaneria revealed that since his childhood, he has seen Ramayana and he worships Lord Rama and his ideals of life.

Speaking about the tweet he posted on August 6, Kaneria said that his tweet about Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir was not done to hurt or tease anyone. Danish Kaneria reckoned that he believes in Lord Rama and that’s why he tweeted about it. In fact, Danish Kaneria said that if almighty Lord Rama desires, he will definitely come to India to see the temple.

Danish Kaneria further expressed his feelings about representing Pakistan. Kaneria opined that playing for the Pakistan cricket team has been a matter of pride for him. He added that being a Hindu cricketer representing the Pakistan team and winning matches for his team is like an achievement for him and it is a matter of pride and honour for him.

Danish Kaneria's international career spanned 10 years. The leg-spinner played 61 Tests and 18 ODI's where he bagged 261 and 15 wickets respectively. However, the match-fixing scandal while playing county cricket in England brought an end to his cricketing career as he was banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

IMAGE COURTESY: DANISH KANERIA TWITTER