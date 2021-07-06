Danish Kaneria Comes To India's Defence After Ranatunga's '2nd-string Side' Remark

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has become the latest to criticise Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga for disparaging the visiting Indian team. Ranatunga had earlier slammed the Sri Lanka cricket board for agreeing to play white-ball series against what he feels is a "second-string" Indian side. Kaneria, while responding to Ranatunga in his latest YouTube video, believes the 1996 World Cup-winning captain has made the comment just so he could stay in the limelight.

'Sad to see player of your stature make such a statement'

Kaneria said India can easily make two international teams and many players such as Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been with the side for a while now, adding "It is sad to see a player of your stature make such a statement". Kaneria added that Sri Lanka should be thankful to India for sending a team amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaneria said the Sri Lankan cricket board should feel blessed because India is sending a team to help them through the ongoing financial crisis. Kaneria further highlighted the decline of Sri Lanka cricket, adding "It looks like as if the island nation has forgotten how to play the game".

Ranatunga, who led the island nation to its maiden World Cup win in 1996, had earlier said the second-string Indian side is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket and its players. Ranatunga said the administration agreed to play the limited-overs series due to television marketing needs and financial gains. Earlier, the Sri Lanka cricket board had responded to Ranatunga's comment saying "14 players out of 20-member India-squad have represented their country across all formats or in some form, so not as 'second-string' as claimed".

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series and as many T20I games, starting July 13. India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side for the duration of the entire tournament, while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain. Former India international Rahul Dravid, who heads the NCA in Bengaluru, has been appointed the head coach of the team.

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter/DanishKaneria/ArjunaRanatunga/FB)

