Danish Kaneria Delighted For Bhoomi Pujan In Ayodhya, Hails Lord Rama's Impact In Society

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Danish Kaneria has time and again expressed his strong opinions on social media to reach out to his fans and followers. Once again, Danish Kaneria is in the news because he shared Lord Ram's photo.

ALSO READ | New York's Times Square displays huge billboard of Ram Mandir to celebrate Bhumi Pujan

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria shares Lord Ram's photo

On Wednesday, Danish Kaneria took to Twitter and shared Lord Ram's photo. In the caption, he also mentioned that it is a moment of great satisfaction for him. Danish Kaneria is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan after Anil Dalpat, his uncle, who was a wicketkeeper during the 80s.

The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/wUahN0SjOk — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Update: Ayodhya lit up in celebration, politicians express joy

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi addressed the gathering after bhumi pujan, highlighting centuries of struggle for “Ram Mandir dream”. Narendra Modi said that the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations and equated it with the Independence struggle.

Twitter was abuzz with wishes coming from all across the country. Several sportspersons extended their wishes on the auspicious ceremony. Former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to express his delight over the ceremony. Let's take a look at Virender Sehwag's tweet.

मंगल भवन अमंगल हारी,

धुर्वे दशरथ अचर बिहारी,

राम, सिया राम, सिया राम जय जय राम !

Ayodhya Pati Shri Ram ji ki Jai ! pic.twitter.com/3ikWtjsbsP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Kerala CM mocks Congress' commitment to secularism on party's support for Ram Mandir

Shoaib Akhtar opens up on discrimination Danish Kaneria faced for being a Hindu

Shoaib Akhtar had claimed in the past that Danish Kaneria was mistreated by the team for being a Hindu. The 'Rawalpindi Express' cited examples of the mistreatment faced by Danish Kaneria. Shoaib Akhtar claimed that Kaneria was barred from picking up food from the same table as others because of his religion.

Shoaib Akhtar furiously said, "The captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is disgraceful. This guy is taking so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this”

ALSO READ | 'Love you God': SSR's sister on Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan held on the same day as SC hearing

IMAGE COURTESY: DANISHKANERIA61 INSTAGRAM