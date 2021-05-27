Danish Kaneria Fuels War With Mohammad Amir, Slams Him For Belittling Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir had recently stated that he found it ‘easy’ to bowl to Indian opener Rohit Sharma due to his struggles against both the inswinger as well as the one that went away from him early on. Amir reiterated that he found it easier to bowl to Rohit Sharma as compared to Indian skpper Virat Kohli as the latter revelled in pressure situations, though he did not find it difficult to bowl to either. The comment has already raised many eyebrows and one of the many responding it is former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria.

Danish Kaneria hits out at Mohammad Amir for trivializing Rohit Sharma

Danish Kaneria has lambasted Amir for belittling Rohit Sharma. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said that Rohit Sharma is a player who has scored double-centuries in every format. Moreover, he is a run-machine. He added that it is believed that there is no player who can play spinners and fast bowlers as well as him.

Speaking about Amir, Kaneria said that the southpaw has lost the pace and swing because of which he couldn’t perform for the last two years and was ousted from the team. He asked Amir to make a comeback into the team and then make such statements when he has to face Rohit the next day, which will make for an exciting battle. Kaneria further said that to give outrageous statements like 'I have two types of balls and I can get him out anytime’ out of the blue is something that he doesn't think Amir can do. Kaneria opined that Rohit Sharma is far superior to Amir and is of a higher class.

Mohammad Amir retirement

Amir, who was considered among Pakistan’s best young fast bowlers over the past decade, brought an end to his controversial career, marred by a spot-fixing incident, in December last year. He finished with 119 wickets in Tests, 81 wickets in ODIs and 59 wickets in T20Is. The Mohammad Amir retirement shocked the cricketing community. Stating the reason for his sudden retirement, Amir said that he cannot play cricket under the current Pakistan management. The southpaw also said that he can't handle the mental torture that the Pakistan Cricket Board is putting him through.

Rohit Sharma stats

The Rohit Sharma stats in his international career make for a staggering read. In 38 Tests, 227 ODIs and 111 T20Is, Rohit has scored 2615, 9205 and 2864 runs respectively. He also has 40 international centuries to his and holds the record for the highest ODI scored (264).

Danish Kaneria match fixing

Danish Kaneria's international career spanned 10 years. The leg-spinner played 61 Tests and 18 ODI's where he bagged 261 and 15 wickets respectively. However, the Danish Kaneria match fixing while playing county cricket in England brought an end to his cricketing career as he was banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

SOURCE: DANISH KANERIA AND MOHAMMAD AMIR TWITTER