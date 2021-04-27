Danish Kaneria Has Advice For Indian Players After Pat Cummins Donation To PM Cares Fund

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus which has seen the nation experience an oxygen shortage. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend a helping hand to those in need. Recently, the Australian cricketer and KKR player donated a generous amount to the PM Cares Fund and this gesture was applauded by many people, including former Pakistani player Danish Kaneria.

Pat Cummins donation to PM Cares Fund

Pat Cummins joined the effort to lend a helping hand to the people in India when the Australian cricketer donated approximately INR 37.3 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, particularly to help in providing oxygen supplies for hospitals across India. Pat Cummins announced his donation on Twitter on Monday and urged his fellow IPL players and people around the world to do the same. Pat Cummins received praise from the fans for his generous gesture.

Danish Kaneria’s appeal to players after Pat Cummins donation

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria retweeted the post by Pat Cummins saying that it was good to see an Australian player contributing to the Indian cause. He also appealed to all Indian cricketers to contribute towards supporting the cause. In a similar instance, Aakash Chopra recently donated to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, for which Gautam Gambhir thanked him on Twitter. Kaneria perhaps might be forgetting or is unaware of the fact that many former and current Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni have contributed for the cause previously in different funds with different amounts.

Good to see that an Australian player is contributing for Indians. I hope others playing #IPL will also contribute. #CovidHelp https://t.co/eSHaEPCCHO — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 26, 2021

IPL 2021 cancelled?

If the situation does not improve in the coming weeks, fans fear that the IPL 2021 may get suspended. As of Tuesday, the BCCI hasn’t given any official notice on whether the IPL 2021 will be halted on accounts of the ongoing condition. The good news is that the IPL will be going ahead as per the schedule even as players are welcome to leave the competition, according to an official, who spoke on a condition of anonymity to PTI.

Vaccine India analysis

Currently, India is administering two vaccines in the Narendra Modi government-led Covid-19 vaccination drive which is currently focussing on healthcare and frontline workers along with citizens above the age of 45. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine named Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, are the two vaccines being administered in the vaccination drive. India is all set to start the vaccination of everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The Vaccine India stats have seen 22,638,695 people being fully vaccinated and 119,886,252 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 26, 2021.

