Danish Kaneria Insists Rohit Sharma Has Better Batting Technique Than Skipper Virat Kohli

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has said that Rohit Sharma will be the key to Team India's success against New Zealand. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the latter's technique is way better than his skipper Virat Kohli.

Danish Kaneria says Rohit's batting technique better than Virat

While interacting on his official YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said that Virat Kohli is a superstar, but his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has a knack of getting big scores and although that has not happened in a while, the veteran spinner reckons that every big player plays an impactful knock during crunch games. Instilling faith in the opening batsman's abilities with the bat, Danish Kaneria mentioned that the 'Hitman' is due for a double-century.

"No doubt, Kohli belongs to a different class altogether but I feel Rohit is better than him technique-wise", said Danish Kaneria.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit also added that the wicket in Southampton will suit Rohit Sharma and he has no doubt whatsoever that the Mumbai batsman will succeed in making his bat do the talking by scoring big runs because that’s the kind of player he is.

Team India's predicted XI for WTC Final

The India squad for the WTC final is pretty solid but one major conundrum before Virat Kohli will be the opening combination for the game. While Rohit Sharma is a sure starter, there are several candidates like Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, and KL Rahul who are competing to partner the Mumbai Indians skipper at the top. It is worth mentioning that Mayank was a regular opener for India but he was dropped during the Australia tour after he failed to perform in the first two Tests.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill who impressed during the tour Down Under had an underwhelming series against England which is why it will be interesting to see who Virat Kohli chooses to open with. Moreover, considering the seam-friendly conditions in England, the Indian team management has a big decision to make about the bowling combination. While R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma are likely to make the playing XI, only one among Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj will make the cut.