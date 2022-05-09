Danish Kaneria Reacts Strongly To Afridi's Remark; 'If You Consider India Your Enemy...'

The war of words between Danish Kaneria and Shahid Afridi continues with Kaneria taking to social media and responding to Afridi's accusation regarding the former cricketer wanting cheap fame and money. The 41-year-old Kaneria had shockingly told an Indian TV channel that Afridi had ill-treated him for being a Hindu and forced him to convert to Islam.

Afridi had hit back at Kaneria stating that he defamed the nation's name by being involved in a spot-fixing scandal and ending his career himself.

Back in 2020, Danish Kaneria while speaking to an Indian channel had claimed that Shahid Afridi is responsible for destroying his white-ball career as he only got to play in merely 10 ODIs in a decade of international cricket. Kaneria accused Afridi of being against him "right from the beginning".

Kaneria vs Afridi: Danish Kaneria responds to Shahid Afridi's remark

Danish Kaneria had earlier said that when Shahid Afridi was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team he used to bench him and taunt him while practising. He had also said that former president Pervez Musharraf supported him at the time when Mohammad Yousuf converted to Islam. However, he could not say the same for Afridi, who continued to 'disturb' and 'ill-treat' him. Kaneria, taking to Twitter, wrote that "India is not our enemy". He said that enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion and if Afridi considers India as his enemy, then he should not go to any Indian media channel.

India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion.



If you consider India as your enemy, then don't ever go to any Indian media channel. @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/2gssD7RAHe — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) May 9, 2022

Pakistan Cricket news: Shahid Afridi on Kaneria's allegations

Shahid Afridi recently, while speaking about the accusations made by Danish Kaneria against him to Indian channels, had said, "He is giving interviews to our rival country and evoking religious sentiments.”

While speaking to Geo News about the allegations, Shahid Afridi said that the former leg-break bowler was like a brother to him and always supported him irrespective of the allegations the former made against him. While speaking in the same interview, the 42-year old added, "Why is he placing allegations against me now? Why did he not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Habib Bank Limited about my behaviour towards him at that time?"