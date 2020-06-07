Danish Kaneria Requests PCB To Clear His Name, Wishes To Groom Leg-spinners In The Country

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Sunday said that he wants to groom spinners in the country and has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rope in former players to hold respectable positions within the board. Danish Kaneria was handed a life-ban in 2009 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal which broke out in 2009 county season. Pakistan has produced many outstanding spinners, including the likes of Abdul Qadir, Aaqib Javed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Saqlain Mushtaq, Danish Kaneria, etc.

'Want to help the spinners in Pakistan': Danish Kaneria

"PCB should really think about it. I would like to request PCB to get more former cricketers involved in their setup, at least look to get those players involved who have played 30-40 Test matches for Pakistan. These former players can really help out in the academies and they can shape up some budding talent," said Kaneria.

"Give chances to cricketers. Recently, PCB appointed Saqlain Mushtaq as Head of International Player Development. It is a very good sign. Saqlain is a really experienced guy and he will help all the players," he said. "The spinners are reducing in number in Pakistan. That is why I want to clear my name and help the spinners in the country. I would like to work with them to shape their career and I would like to give Pakistan quality leg-spinners once again", he added.

'I will appeal to Ganguly': Danish Kaneria

While speaking to a news channel, Kaneria went on to say that he will appeal to Ganguly and he is sure that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will help him out in every way possible. At the same time, the veteran spinner also mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President has been an excellent cricketer and he understands the nuances. Furthermore, the tainted cricketer added that there is no better candidate than him for the ICC president’s role.

(With ANI Inputs)