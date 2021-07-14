Danish Kaneria Slams Pakistan After England Whitewash, Asks 'why Are They Even Playing?'

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria criticised Babar Azam & co. after their ODI series whitewash against a 'second-string' England side and claimed that the sport might just "vanish" from the country if Pakistan continued to lose. England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the dead-rubber third ODI to clinch the ODI series 3-0 as they chased down a stiff target of 332 in the 48th over.

Kaneria, in his YouTube video, criticised the Pakistan team noting that while skipper Babar Azam has regained his form, the team's bowlers were not at 'up to standard'. “It seemed like Pakistan’s B-Team was playing against England’s A-Team and were brutally thrashed, whitewashed 0-3. Where has Pakistan’s performance gone? No doubt Babar Azam has gained his form but what about bowling?"

“Such a poor performance. Neither they can bowl nor field well and take catches. Why are they en playing cricket? Why are they up to ruin the Pakistan cricket team?” Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video.

“England registered a record chase in Birmingham. The wicket was excellent and Ben Stokes knew that. Had the bowlers bowled well, they would have been successful. They tarnished their image by playing like that.”

“The environment of the Pakistan team is not good which is why its performance is declining. Cricket is the only genuine sport left in the country. If they keep losing like this then it will vanish from the country. Other sports are already in a bad shape,” Kaneria said.

“Thankfully, Eoin Morgan’s didn’t play against this Pakistan team otherwise they would have thrashed them brutally. They would have scored 400 and have bowled you out for 200-odd; such a strong bowling attack they have.

“England were struggling at one point. They were 165 for 5 and then Pakistan bowlers let them score. They let them chase 332. Babar Azam Sahab, your bowling rotation and captaincy – poor!” he added.

England whitewash Pakistan

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a 73-ball 56 before being castled by spinner Matt Parkinson. Prior to his dismissal, Imam had added 92 runs for the second-wicket stand along with his skipper Babar Azam.

Babar Azam then continued to stabilise Pakistan's innings as he led from the front and scored a brilliant century. This was his 11th ton in ODI cricket and he carried on after breaching the three-figure mark. Azam scored a stupendous 139-ball 158 before being accounted for by Dawid Malan off Brydon Carse. His innings included 14 boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 113.67. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan too chipped in with a handy 74 as the Men In Green finished at 331/9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, England did lose their openers Dawid Malan and Phil Salt early but middle-order batsman James Vince anchored his team's chase with a 95-ball 102. Some important contributions in the middle from stand-in-captain Ben Stokes and Lewis Gregory played a vital role in helping the reigning 50-overs world champions get past the finish line by three wickets and two overs to spare.

By the virtue of this win, England successfully handed a 3-0 whitewash to Pakistan in the ODI series.

