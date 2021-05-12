Danish Kaneria Stumps Fans By Naming Spinner Who Should Have Been Picked For WTC Final

India and New Zealand are slated to battle it out in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from June 18. India have already named their squad for the all-important clash and the subsequent five-match Test series in England. However, former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that the Virat Kohli-led side could miss the services of a quality leg-spinner in English conditions.

Danish Kaneria wants India to include Rahul Chahar for WTC Final

The Indian cricket team have a crucial assignment coming up as they look to lay their hands on the coveted World Test Championship. While the team has a star-studded batting line-up, their bowling attack will also play a major role in their championship pursuit. Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that while India have named a formidable squad for the clash, naming a wrist or a leg-spinner in the side could have further bolstered their already potent spin department.

In his conversation with PTI Karachi, the 40-year-old suggested that Virat Kohli and co. should have also picked young leg spinner Rahul Chahar in the India squad for WTC Final. According to Kaneria, finger spinners are good at containing runs, but having a finger spinner along with a wrist spinner in the team can be more impactful. It is worth mentioning that India have named Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel as their frontline spinners for the tour and all are finger spinners.

Kaneria, who has spent around 8 years playing county cricket in English conditions, opined that the wickets in England do offer assistance for wrist-spinners, which is why he feels it is a point of concern that India do not have a leg-spinner in their side. The former cricketer mentioned that Rahul Chahar could have been a valuable addition to the squad.

Speaking on the 21-year-old Indian spinner, Kaneria pointed out that the talented youngster has proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League and also in limited-overs matches for India. With deliveries like googly, leg break and flipper in his arsenal, Chahar makes a strong case for himself according to the former Pakistan player. He also highlighted the fact that Virat Kohli has in the past, has struggled against wrist spinners like Adam Zampa, and cited the example of New Zealand, who have Ish Sodhi in their side.

While Rahul Chahar may not have been picked for India's tour of England, he is likely to don the national colours once again in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had revealed that the Indian squad will feature white-ball specialists for the Sri Lanka matches. The leggie is likely to be included in both ODI and T20I squads for the series.

Rahul Chahar IPL 2021 performance

The crafty leg spinner has established himself as a mainstay in the star-studded Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League. The player featured in 7 matches for the defending champions in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. While the Rahul Chahar IPL 2021 stint did not have an ideal start as he went wicketless in his first encounter of the season, he came up with an improved performance in the subsequent games. Chahar has 11 wickets to his name from 7 IPL 2021 matches with a stunning economy rate of 7.21.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

