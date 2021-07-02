Danish Kaneria Suggests Replacement Option For Injured Shubman Gill For England Tests

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has suggested a replacement option for young opener Shubman Gill in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Kaneria has said that Mayank Agarwal will be the perfect candidate to replace Gill.

Danish Kaneria picks Mayank Agarwal as Shubman Gill's replacement

With Shubman Gill ruled out of the England Test series due to a shin injury that he had sustained during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Danish Kaneria has said that Mayank Agarwal has a good opportunity to capitalise with five weeks still remaining for the Test series to get underway.

The veteran spinner then mentioned that if given an opportunity ahead of Shubman Gill, it would be interesting to see how Agarwal responds.

"Let's see how quickly Gill recovers and makes a comeback. And as far as picking between Agarwal and Rahul is concerned, I have a feeling they will go with Mayank. Even in the middle order, Hanuma Vihari can prove to be a strong option. He has opened in the past as well so you never know," said Danish Kaneria while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

Shubman Gill injured, ruled out for eight weeks

Team India's Test opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out for eight weeks due to a shin injury.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a source said, "He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around 8 weeks to recover.

India tour of England

Coming back to cricketing action, after a heartbreaking loss in the ICC World Test Championship final at the hands of New Zealand last week, Virat Kohli & Co. will be looking to regroup as they look to make a statement against Joe Root's England team in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Team India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.