Daren Sammy Congratulated By India, Pakistan Fans Ahead Of WI Home Summer; Here Is Why

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has emerged to be one of the most celebrated players from the Caribbean in recent times. The talented all-arounder has contributed significantly towards the success of West Indies cricket and he is often remembered for captaining the side to two World T20 victories. The 37-year-old was a part of the St Lucia Zouks in the previous edition of the Caribbean Premier League. He has decided to extend his association with the franchise, however, he will be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming editions of the T20 competition.

Daren Sammy named as the T20 consultant and brand ambassador for St Lucia Zouks

Daren Sammy's exploits in white-ball cricket had made him a lucrative pick for T20 franchises across the world. He garnered immense success in the Pakistan Super League and his stint with the Peshawar Zalmi proved to be a fruitful one for the former West Indies captain as he guided the side to their first-ever title victory in 2017. Moreover, he has also been a part of the Indian Premier League in the past and was more recently seen plying his trade in the ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 competition.

The St. Lucia Zouks took to their social media accounts recently to share an important update regarding Daren Sammy's future with the franchise. In a video shared by the last season's finalists, the team's head coach Andry Flower revealed that the star West Indies player has decided to step away from playing in the Caribbean Premier League. However, he stated that this does not mean that Sammy's association with the franchise has come to an end.

Flower confirmed that Sammy will serve as the T20 consultant as well as the brand ambassador for St. Lucia Zouks for the upcoming season. This will not be the first time that Samy will be a part of a T20 franchise in a non-playing capacity. It is worth mentioning that he also is the head coach for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. The dynamic all-rounder led the Micoud Eagles side in the Vincy Premier League T10. The team finished as the runners-up in the T10 tournament.

St Lucia Zouks squad 2021

In an attempt to revamp their side ahead of the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League, the St Lucia Zouks side have released most of their players from their squad. They have released several big names from their line-up. Here is a look at the St Lucia Zouks squad 2021 -

Retained players: Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen.

Released players: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Kimani Melius, Daren Sammy, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Zahir Khan.

Daren Sammy stats in international cricket

The champion cricketer is the only captain to have won the ICC World T20 on two occasions. He has played 68 T20Is for the West Indies side in his career, in which he has scored 587 runs and has claimed 44 wickets. The right-hander has 1871 runs and 81 wickets to his name in ODIs, whereas he amassed 1323 and picked up 84 wickets in 34 Test matches.

Daren Sammy net worth

According to Trend Celebs Now, the Darren Sammy net worth is estimated to be ₹37.7 crore. A part of the Darren Sammy net worth comprises his earnings from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as a former West Indies cricket player. The aforementioned Darren Sammy net worth also includes his salary from playing in global T20 leagues.

Disclaimer: The above Daren Sammy net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports.

