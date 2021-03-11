Daren Sammy LASHES OUT At Kieron Pollard For 'Obstructing The Field' Incident In 1st ODI

West Indies and Sri Lanka battled it out in their first ODI of their three-match series on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Hosts West Indies registered a comprehensive victory in the 50-over encounter, however, one particular incident involving Kieron Pollard and Danushka Gunathilaka made headlines. Cricket pundits and fans were left divided after the Sri Lankan opener was adjudged out for obstructing the field. Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy recently shared his take on the Gunathilaka obstructing the field controversy.

Kieron Pollard's appeal against Danushka Gunathilaka leaves Daren Sammy unimpressed

The Gunathilaka obstructing the field incident took place in the 22nd over of Sri Lanka's innings. The left-hander, who was batting at 55, defended Kieron Pollard's slower delivery near his leg. The player also contemplated taking a quick single. However, when he decided against taking the run, he kicked the ball away from Pollard while he attempted to get back in his crease. The West Indies captain was not impressed with the proceedings and appealed against the southpaw.

Much to Gunathilaka's surprise, he was given out for obstructing the field. The decision has sparked several debates, and people from the cricket fraternity have also voiced their opinions regarding the same. Taking to his Twitter account, Daren Sammy mentioned how the batsman did not 'wilfully' kick the ball away from the bowler, and he would not have appealed for the same as well.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

After having won their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, the hosts West Indies have also had an ideal start to their 50-over campaign as well. The visitors failed to make the most of the promising start provided by their openers and were ultimately bundled out for 232. Shai Hope's stunning century helped his side chase down the total comfortably with 8 wickets and 3 overs to spare. The elegant batter smashed 110 off 133 deliveries, whereas his opening partner Evin Lewis also impressed with his knock of 65. The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, March 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Kieron Pollard's 6 sixes off Akila Dananjaya

The veteran has over the years carved a niche for himself in white-ball cricket, and his phenomenal striking abilities have reaped benefits for his teams. The swashbuckling player was at his destructive best during the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, as he became only the third player after Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to hit six 6s in an over in international cricket. Pollard smashed Sri Lanka's spinner Akila Dananjaya all over the ground and accumulated 36 runs from his over. Watch the Pollard 6 sixes video here:

Image source: Daren Sammy Instagram