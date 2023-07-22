Dark Clouds Engulf Old Trafford; Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Day 4 Of 4th Ashes Test?

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes and Co. will rightly find themselves ahead in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test after they were able to achieve a massive first-innings total of 592 runs. The Aussies were put under the pump by the English pacers at the end of the third day. Mark Wood picked up a three-wicket haul and will once again have the responsibility to warp the Australian innings as soon as possible on the fourth day.

3 things you need to know

English batter Jonny Bairstow missed out on a century and remained unbeaten on 99 runs off 81 balls

There is a 90% chance of rain on the 4th day of the Test match

If the 4th match turns out to be a draw, Australia will retain the Ashes

Dark clouds engulf the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester

The start of play on the fourth day of the Manchester Test has been delayed due to rain. The pitch and the square region have been surrounded by covers and there is no solid update on what will the play on the fourth day start.

What is the weather forecast on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test?

As per the BBC weather forecast, there is a 90 percent chance of rain on the Day 4 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester. The temperature will fluctuate between 14-degree celsius to 16-degree celsius. The weather forecast can hamper England's hopes to win the fourth match and level the series 2-2.

The update nobody wanted…



We’re going to be heavily delayed at Old Trafford as the rain is still falling in Manchester 🌧 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/LIwEfSIQy3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

Light rain. We’ll be on in a few hours 🤞#Ashes pic.twitter.com/uTPWR5VUoU — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 22, 2023

England in driver's seat at the end of Day 3

The English cricket team put up a tremendous aggressive batting display on the third day of the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. Jonny Bairstow continued the 'Bazball' intent but missed out on a second-fastest Ashes hundred. Aussie pacers such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc gave runs at an economy rate of 04.50 and were hit for boundaries in almost every over.