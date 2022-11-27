'Darkest Day In Cricket': '63NotOut' Trends Online As Fans Pay Tribute To Phillip Hughes

On this day in 2014, Australian batsman Phillip Hughes passed away after being hit on the back of his head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Hughes received the blow on November 25 in 2014 after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died after battling with the injury for two days. Hughes was batting at 63 off 161 balls when he was injured off a bouncer from Sean Abbott.

Hughes was only 25 years old when he lost his life while playing a game of cricket. To commemorate the eighth death anniversary of the cricketer, netizens have taken to social media to trend '#63NotOutForever.' Australian opener David Warner also paid tribute to his former teammate. Warner took to his official Instagram handle to post a story for Hughes. Warner was also part of the match as he was playing for the New South Wales team. "We Miss Ya Braz," Warner wrote in his story.

8 years since this tragic incident happened on the cricket field. RIP Philip Hughes you will always be missed. #63NotOutForever 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/tonrsVDySg — Jayesh LPfied (@_SarcasticChan) November 27, 2022

On this day, November 27th, the most brutal ball in the history of cricket was bowled, costing the precious life of 25 years old Australian cricketer Phillip Jeol Hughes. Philip shall forever remain the only batsman, who was NEVER OUT!

63* Not out Forever ✨ pic.twitter.com/l4bgxfdFxH — Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) November 26, 2022

Remembering Philip hughes on this death anniversary 💔.He was so talented but unfortunately a bouncer ended him, but he will always remain not out on 63 us.#philiphughes #63NotOutForever #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YKaZ3PSqnw — Usman 𓃵 tweets 🐦 (@UsmanAli_PTi) November 27, 2022

On this day in 2014, the cricketing world lost #PhilHughes.



He was hit on the head by a bouncer from Sean Abbott during the First-Class game.#63NotOutForever pic.twitter.com/wKRZmWmldd — Maqbool Hussain (@iammokbul13) November 27, 2022

8 years to the day, RIP Phillip Hughes ❤️



Thoughts as always with @CricketAus on this difficult day. pic.twitter.com/4HoIgPVIvr — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 27, 2022

Eight years ago today we lost Phillip Hughes. I was very privileged to witness him become the youngest batter to score twin tons in a Test at Durban in 2009. A universally loved man taken way too soon 🏏😢 pic.twitter.com/fZi2ZHcqFt — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) November 27, 2022

63 not out, forever.



We will never forget Phillip Hughes pic.twitter.com/Tz2fWVsGoJ — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) November 27, 2022

PHILLIP HUGHES ♥️



63 NOT OUT FOREVER #63NotOutForever pic.twitter.com/wiOkPmxMBz — Suraj Tweetzz  (@This_is_Raj__49) November 27, 2022

What happened to Phillip Hughes?

Hughes had been hit by a bouncer on the back of his neck while attempting to play a hook shot during a game between South Australia and New South Wales. Hughes instantly lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he developed a brain haemorrhage and fell into a coma. Three days after the injury, the cricketer passed away. He was unable to complete his unbeaten 63-run knock.

Hughes' Test cap number 408 was painted on the turf after his death, and Australia confirmed that his name will be recorded as the 13th man for the subsequent Test series against India. Australian batters David Warner and Steve Smith hoisted their bats to honour Hughes when they each reached 63 in the game against India. When Warner passed 63 in the fourth match of the same series at the SCG, he kissed the spot where Hughes had fainted after getting injured.

Hughes had played 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for his country and scored 1,535 and 826 runs, respectively. Hughes' ODI jersey number 64 has been retired by Cricket Australia in his honour.

Image: cricket.com.au