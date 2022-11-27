Last Updated:

'Darkest Day In Cricket': '63NotOut' Trends Online As Fans Pay Tribute To Phillip Hughes

Hughes had been hit by a bouncer on the back of his neck while attempting to play a hook shot during a game between South Australia and New South Wales.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
On this day in 2014, Australian batsman Phillip Hughes passed away after being hit on the back of his head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Hughes received the blow on November 25 in 2014 after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died after battling with the injury for two days. Hughes was batting at 63 off 161 balls when he was injured off a bouncer from Sean Abbott. 

Hughes was only 25 years old when he lost his life while playing a game of cricket. To commemorate the eighth death anniversary of the cricketer, netizens have taken to social media to trend '#63NotOutForever.' Australian opener David Warner also paid tribute to his former teammate. Warner took to his official Instagram handle to post a story for Hughes. Warner was also part of the match as he was playing for the New South Wales team. "We Miss Ya Braz," Warner wrote in his story. 

What happened to Phillip Hughes?

Hughes had been hit by a bouncer on the back of his neck while attempting to play a hook shot during a game between South Australia and New South Wales. Hughes instantly lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he developed a brain haemorrhage and fell into a coma. Three days after the injury, the cricketer passed away. He was unable to complete his unbeaten 63-run knock.

Hughes' Test cap number 408 was painted on the turf after his death, and Australia confirmed that his name will be recorded as the 13th man for the subsequent Test series against India. Australian batters David Warner and Steve Smith hoisted their bats to honour Hughes when they each reached 63 in the game against India. When Warner passed 63 in the fourth match of the same series at the SCG, he kissed the spot where Hughes had fainted after getting injured.

Hughes had played 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for his country and scored 1,535 and 826 runs, respectively. Hughes' ODI jersey number 64 has been retired by Cricket Australia in his honour.

