Darren Gough Baffled By Experienced Stuart Broad's Exclusion From Game Against Windies

Former England cricketer Darren Gough said that he was surprised by the exclusion of the side's second-highest Test wicket-taker Stuart Broad from the first Test against the Windies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Along with James Anderson, who returned from injury, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood were named in the playing XI for the first game, leaving Broad out of the equation. Darren Gough felt 'really surprised' by Broad's exclusion, especially since he had 'stood up for England' in the absence of James Anderson over the years.

'Really surprised'

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'The Cricket Debate', Darren Gough felt that Broad had stood up for England in the absence of James Anderson and that he ought to have been respected by fielding him in the playing XI. Gough believed that both Anderson and Broad should have been played together because they deserve respect. Further, Gough suggested that Mark Wood and Jofra Archer should have been given an opportunity after ensuring Broad's inclusion in the side.

"In typical English conditions, the way I would've done it is, rotated Anderson, Broad and Woakes - always two out of the three - and then have one of Wood or Archer." "I think they saw, in St Lucia in the West Indies, the pace of Wood bowling against the West Indian batsmen, when he gets it right, he frightens them," he added.

'Im still a bit confused'

England's pacer Jofra Archer admitted that he was 'still confused' as to how he was picked in the side's playing XI ahead of veteran Stuart Broad for the first Test against West Indies. The Men in Maroon delivered a power-packed performance on Day one with skipper Jason Holder leading from the front with a world-class six-wicket haul. With Mark Wood & James Anderson for company in England's pace arsenal, Jofra Archer wants to grab this opportunity and repay the faith of the selectors for picking him in the game that marks the return of international cricket after 117 days.

"I still don't know how I got the nod over him (Broad), I'm still a bit confused by it today," said Archer, who made his Test debut in the Ashes last year. "I'm glad to be given the opportunity and hope I get the chance to show why I was picked."

