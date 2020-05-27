Darren Lehmann Says All The Teams, Especially India Should Implement Split Coaching

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann has gone on to say that split coaching is the need of the hour for all the cricket playing nations, especially Team India. Lehmann justified his statement by saying that there is a lot of pressure on a single coach when it comes to mentoring the team throughout the year and across all formats.

'Too much pressure on a single coach': Darren Lehmann

“I think split coaches is the way to go in India as well as here. You just can’t be away for 200 days a year. It’s too much for the family and it’s too much pressure on a single coach,” said Darren Lehmann. “I think to get longevity out of your coaches, you have to have split roles,” the ex-Australian coach added.

"It might be white- ball or red-ball cricket. You have to see how that works. I see that evolving and maybe the stage they start talking to the players on the ground but that's probably way off," the two-time World Cup winner added.

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was appointed for the role in 2017 as a successor to the spin legend Anil Kumble who had vacated the post after the ICC Champions Trophy where India had suffered a huge defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. Shastri was then reappointed as the national team's head coach in August last year i.e. a month after the Men In Blues' World Cup 2019 semi-final exit. The former all-rounder's second stint will last till the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that is scheduled to be held in India.

