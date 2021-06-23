Darren Sammy Appointed As Member Of Cricket West Indies Board Of Directors

Former West Indies cricket Darren Sammy has contributed significantly towards the success of the West Indies team as a player and a captain. However, the player will continue to do so, but in a new role altogether. The all-rounder was recently appointed as a member of the Board of Directors for Cricket West Indies. The two-time World T20 winner will serve as an independent non-member Director for the board for a period of two years.

Darren Sammy appointed as Director of Cricket West Indies

The ex-West Indies skipper is seemingly delighted with the new role. As per Cricket West Indies' official media release, Sammy has expressed his excitement after being named as the director of the cricket board. Speaking on his appointment, the 37-year-old opined that it is a new opportunity for him to deliver for West Indies cricket. He feels that his international and local experiences have prepared him for the role and he is excited to give back to the sport and the people of West Indies through his newest endeavour.

Ricky Skerritt, the president of Cricket West Indies, expressed his delight in having Darren Sammy on board. He also shed light on Sammy's role as an independent non-member Director. Skerritt revealed that Sammy will be responsible for raising the right questions, while also contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions.

Darren Sammy in PSL 2021

The West Indies cricket star is currently in the UAE with the Peshawar Zalmi side for the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). He currently serves as the head coach for the franchise. He has had a successful sting this year as the Peshawar side has made it to the final of the competition. Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the ultimate clash of the edition on Thursday.

Great efforts getting to @thePSLt20 final @PeshawarZalmi but we have one more to go. One team One Goal. And it is to win the cup Inshallah 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #YellowStorm — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 22, 2021

Talking about the '"Darren Sammy nationality Pakistan", he was awarded honorary Pakistani citizenship by the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi because of his services for Pakistan cricket. Moreover, he was also awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civilian medal of Pakistan last year. As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi team owner Javed Afridi pushed for Darren Sammy to be awarded honorary citizenship of Pakistan.

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground

The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground is located near Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. The ground was originally named Beausejour hills, however, it was renamed the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on On July 21, 2016. The stadium continues to host international as well as domestic matches.

Darren Sammy net worth details

According to Trend Celebs Now, the Darren Sammy net worth is estimated to be INR 37.7 crore. A part of the Darren Sammy net worth comprises his earnings from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as a former West Indies cricket player. The aforementioned Darren Sammy net worth also includes his salary from playing in global T20 leagues.

