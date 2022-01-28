Darren Sammy Names One Windies Bowler India Need To Be Wary Of; 'He Gets Wickets'

On Wednesday, the West Indies cricket team announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming India vs West Indies three-match ODI series. Kemar Roach has returned to the white-ball squad after a hiatus of three years with his last ODI match coming against India back in August 2019. According to former West Indies player Daren Sammy, Roach is a quality bowler who can take wickets in both ODI and the T20 series.

"We need bowlers who can take wickets in both the ODI and T20 series. Kemar is a quality bowler. We all know his records in Test cricket. He gets wickets with the new ball. When you play against quality guys, especially in India, you need guys to get breakthroughs with the new ball. If not, you could find chasing 300-plus, especially on good Indian wickets. So I could understand the selection process behind it," Sammy told PTI.

India vs West Indies: Roach a 'leading fast bowler' says WI selector

According to West Indies Cricket's lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes, Roach is one of their 'leading fast bowlers' and can get wickets early on in the innings. He also said that with his economy rate of five, Roach is 'good enough' to play for them. "Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers upfront to get an early wicket, and Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play," said lead selector Dr. Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

IND vs WI: West Indies' ODI Squad

Kieron Pollard has been named the captain of the side for the ODI series, which is slated to begin on February 6. The second ODI match will be played on February 9 and the third and final one will be played on February 11. All three of the matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

IND vs WI: Team India's ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC/AP