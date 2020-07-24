Darwin And District ODD DDC Vs TRV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Darwin Cricket Club take on Tracy Village CC in the ongoing Darwin and District ODD League this week. The DDC vs TRV live match will be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The DDC vs TRV live match is scheduled for 7 AM IST on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here's a look at where to catch the DDC vs TRV live scores and pitch and weather report for the DDC vs TRV live match.

Also Read: Darwin And District ODD DDC Vs WCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

About Darwin and District ODD tournament

The Darwin and District ODD tournament has successfully brought back cricket to Australia after it was earlier halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Darwin and District ODD tournament involves a round-robin format, where the top four teams will qualify to the semi-finals. The venues used for the competition are Gardens Oval, Tracy Village Oval, Cazalys Oval, Fred’s Pass, Kahlin Oval, Marrara (MCG 1) and Nightcliff Oval.

Also Read: Darwin And District ODD NCC Vs PCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

DDC vs TRV live scores and DDC vs TRV live streaming details

The DDC vs TRV live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 7 AM IST. The DDC vs TRV live streaming can be found on the MyCricket Facebook Page. For DDC vs TRV live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no DDC vs TRV live telecast in India.

Also Read: Darwin And District ODD WCC Vs SD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Info

Darwin and District ODD: DDC vs TRV live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The weather is supposed to be perfect for a game of cricket according to AccuWeather, with a very low chance of rain. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. Therefore, the captain winning the toss would be looking to bowl first, as chasing teams have fared much better on this pitch.

Also Read: Darwin And District ODD PCC Vs PT Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Darwin and District ODD: DDC vs TRV live scores: Squad updates

Darwin Cricket Club (DDC): Huw Wiltshire, Jacob Dickman, Willy Andrews, Ethan Anderson, Dylan Turner, Tom Frawley, Will Antsey, Luke Shelton, Connor Hawkins, Tom Briggs, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Dion Meta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers

Tracy Village CC (TRV): Rohan Philip, Lachlan Dumigan, Waseem Akram, Matteo Charlton, Tom Balkwil, Jackson Edmondstone, Jason McKay, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Coby Edmondstone, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Anthony Edmondstone, Samuel Bammant, Tahir Abbas, Harsh Shah, Samuel Arthur, Rajesh Pillai, Pamila Jayawardhana, Jaxon Treumer

Darwin and District ODD: DDC vs TRV live scores: Predicted XI

Darwin Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire (WK), Ethan Anderson, Luke Shelton, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Willy Andrews, Connor Hawkins, Willy Andrews, Tom Briggs, Troy Ryan, Dion Meta

Tracy Village CC: Rohan Philip (WK), Tom Balkwil, Lachlan Dumigan, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Rajesh Pillai, Jason McKay, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Samuel Bammant, Samuel Arthur

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com