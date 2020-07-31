Darwin And District ODD DDC Vs PCC India Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Darwin CC will square off against Palmerston CC in the league match of the Darwin and District ODD League. The DDC vs PCC live match will be played at Kahlin Oval Cricket Ground on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Here's a look at where to catch the DDC vs PCC live scores, DDC vs PCC live streaming, pitch and weather report for the DDC vs PCC live match and DDC vs PCC live telecast in India.

Also Read: DDC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live Match Info

DDC vs PCC Live streaming: DDC vs PCC pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather of the DDC vs PCC Dream 11 live match, there will be no interruptions during the match, while the pitch will be a nice one to bat on for batsmen from both the sides. Expect the match to be an exciting contest with the team who wins the toss should be looking to bat first.

Also Read: Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs ECC Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch, Preview

Darwin and District ODD: DDC vs PCC live telecast in India and DDC vs PCC live streaming details

The DDC vs PCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the DDC vs PCC live streaming of the Darwin and District ODD by logging onto MyCricket Facebook page to watch each ball of the DDC vs PCC live match. The Darwin and District ODD DDC vs PCC live streaming will begin at 7:00 AM IST. For the Darwin and District ODD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of NT Cricket .

Also Read: SKK Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

DDC vs PCC live scores: DDC vs PCC team news

DDC vs PCC live scores: DDC vs PCC team news: DDC

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

Also Read: Josh Hazlewood Fails To Pick Wicketkeeper And Captain In Indo-Aus Combined Text XI

DDC vs PCC live scores: DDC vs PCC team news: PCC

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield.

DDC vs PCC live scores: DDC vs PCC probable playing XI

DDC vs PCC live scores: DDC vs PCC probable playing XI: DDC

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby

DDC vs PCC live scores: DDC vs PCC probable playing XI: PCC

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald

(COVER IMAGE: NT CRICKET / YOUTUBE)