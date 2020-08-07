Darwin And District ODD SD Vs NCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Southern District will square off against Nightcliff CC in the league match of the Darwin and District ODD League. The SD vs NCC live match will be played on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Here's a look at where to catch the SD vs NCC live scores, SD vs NCC live streaming, pitch and weather report for the SD vs NCC live match and SD vs NCC live telecast in India. The tournament is one of those rare sporting events taking place in Australia at moment due to COVID-19 affecting normalcy in the country.

SD vs NCC Live streaming: SD vs NCC pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather of the SD vs NCC live match, the weather conditions will be cloudy during the match, while the pitch looks evenly balanced. Expect the match to be an exciting contest with the team winning the toss likely to bowl first seeing the overhead conditions.

Darwin and District ODD: SD vs NCC live telecast in India and SD vs NCC live streaming details

The SD vs NCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the SD vs NCC live streaming of the Darwin and District ODD by logging onto MyCricket Facebook page to watch each ball of the SD vs NCC live match. The Darwin and District ODD SD vs NCC live streaming will begin at 7:00 AM IST. For the Darwin and District ODD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of NT Cricket.

SD vs NCC live scores: SD vs NCC team news

SD vs NCC live scores: SD vs NCC team news: SD team

Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

SD vs NCC live scores: SD vs NCC team news: NCC

Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Cameron Tonkin, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave.

(COVR IMAGE: NT CRICKET / YOUTUBE)