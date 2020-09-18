Darwin And District ODD WCC Vs PCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Waratah Cricket Club will square off against Palmerston CC in the final of the Darwin and District ODD 2020 on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at the DX Arena Oval 1 Cricket Ground. Here are the WCC vs PCC live streaming and Darwin and District ODD live streaming details, information on how to watch WCC vs PCC live in India and where to catch the WCC vs PCC live scores.

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live streaming and preview

After playing well in the league stage, both the teams would like to conclude the season by winning the trophy. WCC overcame Darwin by 124 runs in their semi-final match to make their entry into the final. The team will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum and lift the trophy. On the other hand, PCC overcame Southern Districts by 10 runs to enter the final. Expect the match to be a cracker of an encounter

WCC vs PCC live streaming: WCC vs PCC live in India, Darwin and District ODD live streaming details

The telecast of WCC vs PCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the WCC vs PCC live streaming by logging onto MyCricket's Facebook page to watch each ball of WCC vs PCC live in India. The streaming of Darwin and District ODD live in India will begin at 7 am IST.

WCC vs PCC live streaming: Darwin and District ODD weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match however there is less likely that rain will be interrupting the WCC vs PCC Darwin and District ODD match. The pitch is a batsman's delight and so the team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first.

Darwin and District ODD live streaming: Squads for WCC vs DDC Darwin and District ODD match

Darwin and District ODD live streaming: WCC squad

Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan

Darwin and District ODD live streaming: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.

Image Source: NT Cricket / Youtube