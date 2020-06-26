Darwin And District ODD NCC Vs SD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Nightcliff CC (NCCC) take on Southern Districts CC (SD) in the ongoing Darwin and District ODD League this week. The NCC vs SD live match will be played at NightCliff Oval in Australia. The NCC vs SD live match is scheduled for 6 AM IST on Saturday, June 27. Here's a look at where to catch the NCC vs SD live scores, and pitch and weather report for the NCC vs SD live match.

Darwin and District ODD

NCC vs SD live scores and NCC vs SD live streaming details

The NCC vs SD live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 27, and will start at 6 AM IST. The NCC vs SD live streaming can be found on the MyCricket Facebook Page. For NCC vs SD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no NCC vs SD live telecast in India.

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs SD live streaming: Weather report

There is less chance of rainfall during the NCC vs SD live match. As per AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of rainfall.

Nightcliff Cricket Club's Phillip Hull took a huge 7 wicket haul in Rnd 2 against Darwin. Tactical collaboration between skipper & bowler saw the batmen pick out the fieldsman on 6 ocassions & when it mattered, Hull clean bowled Darwin Captain Shelton! https://t.co/byHy4v0QVa — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 23, 2020

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs SD live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at NightCliff Oval is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the Darwin and District ODD contest. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first for the NCC vs SD live match, as chasing teams have won the majority of matches on this pitch. NCC start as favourites against SD on Saturday.

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs SD live scores: Squad updates

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs SD live scores, full squads

Darwin and District ODD - NCC squad: Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Cameron Tonkin, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave.

Darwin and District ODD - SD Squad: Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy

Image courtesy: DDC Facebook