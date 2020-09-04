Darwin And District ODD PCC Vs SD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Palmerstone Cricket Club will square off against Southern Districts Cricket Club in Darwin and District ODD 2020 on Saturday, September 5. The match will be played at the Cazalys Oval Cricket Ground. Here are the PCC vs SD live streaming details, information on how to watch PCC vs SD live in India and where to catch the PCC vs SD live scores.

PCC vs SD live streaming: PCC vs SD live scores and preview

Both the teams are closing in on a place in the semi-final after a strong season under their belt. While PCC are third in the points table, PCC are second and have had a fine season so far. These teams faced each other early in the tournament and it was SD who came out victorious in that contest.

PCC vs SD live streaming: Darwin and District ODD weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be no rain interruption during the PCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD match. Coming to the pitch, the strip is a batsman's delight. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first.

PCC vs SD live streaming: Darwin and District ODD live in India and PCC vs SD live streaming details

The telecast of Darwin and District ODD live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the PCC vs SD live streaming by logging onto MyCricket's Facebook page to watch each ball of PCC vs SD live in India. The streaming of Darwin and District ODD live in India will begin at 7:00 AM IST.

PCC vs SD live streaming: Squads for PCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD match

PCC vs SD live streaming: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield

PCC vs SD live streaming: SD squad

Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

Image credits: NT Cricket / YouTube