Darwin And District ODD SD Vs TRV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Southern District will square off against Tracy Village CC in a league match in the Darwin and District ODD League this weekend. The SD vs TRV live match will be played on Saturday, August 15. Here's a look at where to catch the SD vs TRV live scores, SD vs TRV live streaming, pitch and weather report for the SD vs TRV live match and SD vs TRV live telecast in India. The tournament is one of the rare sporting events taking place in Australia at the moment due to COVID-19 affecting normalcy in the country.

SD vs TRV live scores: SD vs TRV Darwin and District ODD match preview

The match appears to be a one-sided affair on paper looking at the current form of both sides. Southern Districts will be expected to trounce Tracy Village who have been rooted to the bottom of the table. Tracy Village’s poor batting efforts will play into Southern Districts’ hands as they have been consistent with both bat and ball so far.

SD vs TRV Live streaming: SD vs TRV pitch and weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the SD vs TRV live match, while the pitch looks evenly balanced. The match is expected to be an exciting contest with the team winning the toss likely to bowl first.

Darwin and District ODD: SD vs TRV live telecast in India and SD vs TRV live streaming details

The SD vs TRV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the SD vs TRV live streaming of the Darwin and District ODD by logging onto MyCricket's Facebook page to watch each ball of the SD vs TRV live match. The Darwin and District ODD SD vs TRV live streaming will begin at 7:00 AM IST. For the Darwin and District ODD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of NT Cricket.

SD vs TRV live scores: Squad list for SD vs TRV live match

SD vs TRV live scores: SD squad

Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

SD vs TRV live scores: TRV squad

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

Image credits; NT Cricket YouTube