Darwin And District ODD WCC Vs DDC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Waratah Cricket Club will square off against Darwin Cricket Club in Darwin and District ODD 2020 on Saturday, September 12. The match will be played at the Garden's Oval Cricket Ground. Here are the WCC vs DDC live streaming details, information on how to watch WCC vs DDC live in India and where to catch the WCC vs DDC live scores.

WCC vs DDC live streaming: WCC vs DDC live scores and preview

Even though the match looks one-sided on paper the two teams to go all-out with a place in the final at stake. WCC will be favourites to reach the final having finished their league stage campaign on top of the points table. On the other hand, DDC finished fourth on the table and will have to perform out of their skins in order to upset WCC in the semifinal. Coming to the head to head record in the tournament, the two teams have met twice and have registered one win each.

WCC vs DDC live streaming: Darwin and District ODD weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be no rain interruption during the WCC vs DDC Darwin and District ODD match. The pitch is a batsman's delight. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first.

WCC vs DDC live streaming: Darwin and District ODD live in India, WCC vs DDC live streaming details

The telecast of Darwin and District ODD live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the WCC vs DDC live streaming by logging onto MyCricket's Facebook page to watch each ball of WCC vs DDC live in India. The streaming of Darwin and District ODD live in India will begin at 7 am IST.

Darwin and District ODD live streaming: Squads for WCC vs DDC Darwin and District ODD match

Darwin and District ODD live streaming: WCC squad

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan

Darwin and District ODD live streaming: DDC squad

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

Image Source: NT Cricket / Youtube