Darwin And District ODD WCC Vs PCC Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch And Weather Report

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) is scheduled to take on Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) in the ongoing Darwin and District ODD league. The WCC vs PCC live match will be played at Garden's Oval in Benalla. The WCC vs PCC live match is scheduled for 6 AM IST on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Here's a look at where to catch the WCC vs PCC live scores, and pitch and weather report for the WCC vs PCC live match.

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live streaming

What a weekend of cricket we have ahead in the Territory - 44 games scheduled from Alice Springs - Darwin!



Darwin Cricket heads into Rnd 2 & Rnd 1 of the Women's Comp starts. Katherine Cricket also heads into Rnd 2 & in the Red Centre the Alice Springs Winter League kicks off! pic.twitter.com/yjbLGB5vVO — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 19, 2020

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live scores: Squad updates

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live scores: WCC squad

James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan.

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live scores: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.

WCC vs PCC live scores and WCC vs PCC live streaming details

The WCC vs PCC live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 20, 2020, and will start at 6:00 AM IST. The WCC vs PCC live streaming can be found on the MyCricket Facebook Page. For WCC vs PCC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no WCC vs PCC live telecast in India.

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live streaming: Weather report

There is less chance of rainfall during the WCC vs PCC live match. As per AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be clear with a periodic arrival of clouds on Saturday.

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs PCC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Garden's Oval in Benalla is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the Darwin and District ODD contest. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first for the WCC vs PCC live match, as chasing teams have won the majority of matches on this pitch. Waratah Cricket club start as favourites against Palmerston CC on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Waratah Cricket Club Facebook

