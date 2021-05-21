Darwin T20 2021 NC Vs DCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Nightcliff will square off against Darwin Cricket Club in Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, May 22. The match will be played at the Nightcliff Oval. Both teams are scheduled to play the match at 11:00 AM local time (7:00 AM IST). Here are the NC vs DCC live streaming details, information on how to watch Darwin and District ODD live in India and where to catch the NC vs DCC live scores.

Darwin T20 2021: NC vs DCC match preview

Nightcliff are not having the best of the tournament as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. After five matches, the team has just managed to register just one win and went onto lose four matches. Nightcliff has also received a BYE in the tournament so far. They come into this match following a loss to Palmerstone in the previous encounter.

Palmerstone won the match 3 wickets with Alex J Bleakley scoring an unbeaten century in that match. Putting the loss behind Nightcliff will look to win the match. On the other hand, Darwin cricket Club are fifth with two wins and three losses so far in the tournament. They received a BYE in the previous fixture and will be fresh to play the match. This should be a good contest to watch.

NC vs DCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather part, there will be an intermittent cloud cover with no rain predicted during the match. With no chance of rain coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

NC vs DCC live streaming and live scores

The live telecast of Darwin T20 live in India will not be available to viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the NC vs DCC live streaming by logging onto MyCricket's Facebook page to watch each ball of NC vs DCC live in India. For NC vs DCC live scores Darwin and District Cricket official website.

Image: NT Cricket / Youtube