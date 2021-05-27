Darwin T20 2021 PCC Vs DDC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Palmerston Cricket Club will take on the Darwin Cricket Club in a Round 3 match of the Darwin & District T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) from the Gardens Oval, Benalla, Darwin on May 27, 2021. Here are the PCC vs DDC live streaming details, how to watch the Darwin T20 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Darwin T20 2021: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club preview

Match 8 of the Darwin T20 2021 season will see the Palmerston Cricket Club go up against the Darwin Cricket Club. Playing just their second game of the series, Palmerston Cricket Club will hope to get on a winning streak with this game. Their first match, against the Nightcliff Cricket Club, ended with a 25-run loss for them as they failed to chase NCC's 152 run total in time, putting them at the 5th place on the table. Meanwhile, at the 3rd place, the Darwin Cricket Club, will come into this game with a dominant 7-wicket win over Tracy Village CC in their last game and hope to continue this streak.

Palmerston Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club squads

PCC: Alex Bleakley (C), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (WK), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann and Oscar Oborn.

DDC: Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan

PCC vs DDC live streaming and PCC vs DDC live scores details

The Palmerston Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the Darwin T20 2021 live in India can do so using the links on the Darwin and District Cricket Competition Facebook page. The PCC vs DDC live scores will be available on the Darwin and District Cricket official website.

PCC vs DDC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Gardens Oval, Benalla has historically been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 188 in T20 games and a surface well suited for pacers, we expect this match to be a very well balanced one. Going by previous matches - the last five games have been won by the side batting first - and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 33% humidity and negligible cloud cover.

PCC vs DDC prediction

According to our PCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, the Darwin District Club will win this match.

Note: The PCC vs DDC prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: NT Cricket YouTube