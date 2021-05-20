Darwin T20 2021 TRV Vs DDC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tracy Village will square off against Darwin Districts Cricket in Darwin T20 on Thursday, May 20. The match will be played at the DXC Arena (MCG) Oval 1. Both teams are scheduled to play the match at 5:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST). Here are the TRV vs DDC live streaming details, information on how to watch TRV vs DDC live in India and where to catch the TRV vs DDC live scores.

Darwin T20: TRV vs DDC match preview

After receiving BYE in the first round of Pool B. both teams will be facing off against each other in their first match of the competition. Last year, Tracy Village finishdc at the bottom of their group and failed to make it past the group stage. On the other hand, Darwin District Cricket finished second in their group last year.

They qualified for the semi-final but went onto lose the match to eventual runners-up Waratah. With this being a new season, both teams will look not only to make a fresh start but also set the tone for their campaign with a win. They will also look to improve their performance as the tournament progresses. This should be a good contest to watch.

TRV vs DDC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Speaking about the weather conditions for this match, there will be cloud cover during the match with no chance of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Since no showers are expected during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

TRV vs DDC live streaming: Darwin T20 2021 live in India and TRV vs DDC live scores

The live telecast of Darwin T20 2021 live in India will not be available to viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the TRV vs DDC live streaming by logging onto MyCricket's Facebook page to watch each ball of TRV vs DDC live in India. For TRV vs DDC live scores Darwin and District Cricket official website.

Image: NT Cricket / YouTube