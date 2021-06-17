Darwin T20 2021 WCC Vs PCC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Palmerston Cricket Club will take on the Waratah Cricket Club semi-final match of the Darwin T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) from the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin on June 17, 2021. Here are the WCC vs PCC live streaming details, how to watch the Darwin T20 2021 live in India, WCC vs PCC live scores, WCC vs PCC pitch report and WCC vs PCC prediction for the contest.

WCC vs PCC match preview

Waratah CC had a fantastic league stage campaign as the team was able to finish at top of the points table. Coming into this semi-final fixture, the team will look to carry on the momentum with a place in the final at stake. Palmerston Cricket Club, on the other hand, are placed at the 6th spot on the points table to book their place in the knockout stage.

Before the semi-final fixture, both the teams face each other in the qualifying finals and it was Palmerston who defeated Waratah by 2 wickets. In that match, Waratah batted first in that match and managed to put up a total of 120 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. PCC, on the other hand, chased down the total in the last ball of their innings to seal the victory. Palmerston will have a psychological advantage coming into this fixture, however, Waratah will look to settle scores by winning the fixture.

WCC vs PCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

WCC vs PCC live streaming and WCC vs PCC live scores details

The WCC vs PCC match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the WCC vs PCC live streaming can do so using the links on the Darwin and District Cricket Competition Facebook page. The WCC vs PCC live scores will be available on the Darwin and District Cricket official website.

WCC vs PCC prediction

According to our WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, the Waratah Cricket Club will win this match.

Note: The WCC vs PCC prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image: NT Cricket / YouTube