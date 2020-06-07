Darwin T20 League PCC Vs TRV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Palmerston Cricket Club will face Tracy Village CC in their next Darwin T20 League 2020 clash at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Palmerston Cricket Club lost their first match of the tournament against Darwin Cricket Club. Darwin Cricket Club won the match by 1 run. Tracy Village CC will also enter the clash after facing a loss in their first match of the season. Tracy Village CC faced Southern District CC in their first match and lost the game by 49 runs. Both the teams are expected to give their best to grab their first win of the season.

There will be no PCC vs TRV live telecast in India. However, selected matches will live-streamed on the MyCricket Facebook page and FanCode app.

Darwin T20 League: PCC vs TRV live streaming details

Competition: Darwin T20 League Game: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC Date and time: Sunday, June 7, 2020 6:00 AM Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground

PCC vs TRV live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

Pitch report: Marrara Cricket Ground is expected to have a neutral pitch which will favour mostly batsmen and pacers. Spinner might find it difficult to turn the ball in the game.

Weather report: Intermittent clouds are expected in the match according to the AccuWeather.

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live streaming: Top Picks

Alex Bleakey (Captain) Daniel Fett (Vice-captain) Michael Richardson Daniel Christianson Kyle Scrimegour Coby Edmondstone

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live streaming (Squad info

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live streaming: Palmerston Cricket Club (Squad)

Robert Vandermeulen, Alex Bleakey, Stephen Regan, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McAnn, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Robertson, Darryl Lowe, Daniel Fett, Jake Baker, Kieran Toner, Michael Richardson, Aiden Allen, Shane Buttfield, Scott Wood, Hamish Martin

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live streaming: Tracy Village CC (Squad)

Darren Treumer, Kyle Scrimegour, Sam Bammant, Nitesh Panchal, Matteo Charlton, Rhoan Philip, Tony Edmonstone, Daniel Christianson, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Tahir Abbas, Hayden Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Harsh Shah, Ritesh Patel, Jackson Edmonstone, Jaxon Treumer, Ricky Sharpe

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live match (Predicted XI)

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live match: Palmerston Cricket Club (Predicted XI)

Robert Vandermeulen (wk), Alex Bleakey, Daniel Fett, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Robertson, Darryl Lowe, Aiden Allen, Lucas Nitschke, Stephen Regan

Darwin T20 League PCC vs TRV live match: Tracy Village CC (Predicted XI)

Darren Treumer (wk), Kyle Scrimegour, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Harsh Shah, Jackson Edmonstone, Wilson Ryan, Ritesh Patel, Hayden Scrimegour, Nitesh Panchal, Tahir Abbas

