Darwin T20 League PCC Vs TRV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Palmerston Cricket Club will face Tracy Village CC in their next Darwin T20 League 2020 clash at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Palmerston Cricket Club lost their first match of the tournament against Darwin Cricket Club. Darwin Cricket Club won the match by 1 run. Tracy Village CC will also enter the clash after facing a loss in their first match of the season. Tracy Village CC faced Southern District CC in their first match and lost the game by 49 runs. Both the teams are expected to give their best to grab their first win of the season.
Pitch report: Marrara Cricket Ground is expected to have a neutral pitch which will favour mostly batsmen and pacers. Spinner might find it difficult to turn the ball in the game.
Robert Vandermeulen, Alex Bleakey, Stephen Regan, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McAnn, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Robertson, Darryl Lowe, Daniel Fett, Jake Baker, Kieran Toner, Michael Richardson, Aiden Allen, Shane Buttfield, Scott Wood, Hamish Martin
Darren Treumer, Kyle Scrimegour, Sam Bammant, Nitesh Panchal, Matteo Charlton, Rhoan Philip, Tony Edmonstone, Daniel Christianson, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Tahir Abbas, Hayden Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Harsh Shah, Ritesh Patel, Jackson Edmonstone, Jaxon Treumer, Ricky Sharpe
Robert Vandermeulen (wk), Alex Bleakey, Daniel Fett, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Robertson, Darryl Lowe, Aiden Allen, Lucas Nitschke, Stephen Regan
Darren Treumer (wk), Kyle Scrimegour, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Harsh Shah, Jackson Edmonstone, Wilson Ryan, Ritesh Patel, Hayden Scrimegour, Nitesh Panchal, Tahir Abbas
