Daryl Mitchell's Six Hits Spectator's Beer Glass; NZ Team Provide Replacement Drink: WATCH

New Zealand outplayed England on Day 1 of the second Test match finishing the day at 318/4 with Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell once again stitching an important partnership. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 81 runs, while Blundell remained not-out on 67 runs. The Day 1 England vs New Zealand 2nd test also witnessed a hilarious incident involving Daryl Mitchell and England fans.

Daryl Mitchell six lands into spectators' beer glass

After scoring a century at Lord's in the first test, Mitchell played yet another innings at Trent Bridge. The unbeaten half-century included nine boundaries and two sixes. Among the two sixes hit by the kiwi, batsman one landed in the beer glass of a cricket fan. The incident took place in the 56th over of the innings bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Leach bowled a flighted delivery to Mitchell who stepped down the track and hit the delivery for a six over the straight boundary. However, Daryl Mitchell six ended up in the spectator's beer glass. England pacer Matt Potts can be seen doing a hand signal about the ball landing in spectators' drink.

England's Barmy Army Twitter handle also confirmed that the New Zealand team gave Susan, the spectator whose glass was hit by the ball a replacement drink.

Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team 👏👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

Following the end of Day 1, Mitchell even met Susan and apologised for hitting the ball straight into the glass consisting of the drink. The cricketer also asked her if she got a replacement to which she confirmed about getting another glass. Mitchell also asked the fan to catch the ball with her hands next time instead of beer, but Susan quickly mentioned that it went straight into her drink and she didn't have enough time to think.

England vs New Zealand Day 1 highlights

England has already won the first Test at Lord's and New Zealand are looking to bounce back by winning the second Test. England captain Ben Stokes after winning the toss asked New Zealand to bat first. With bowlers not getting swings, New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham provided the team with a solid platform at the start of the innings. The duo put in an 84-run partnership for the opening before England skipper provided the breakthrough.

Young who was three short of his half-century was the first to go giving a catch to Zak Crawley. Stand-in skipper Ton Latham was the next wicket to fall with James Anderson getting his first wicket of the match. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls were then out on a good partnership for the third wicket before Nicholls edged Stoke's delivery to Ben Foakes behind the stumps. Conway was out for 46 runs edging one to Foakes off Aderson's delivery.

Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell then took charge as both batters dominated England's bowling attack. The duo put on an unbeaten 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket to finish the day in a strong position. While Anderson and Stokes picked up two wickets apiece, Matt Potts went wicketless on Day 1.