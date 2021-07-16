Dasun Shanaka To Lead Sri Lanka In ODI, T20I Series Against India; Kusal Perera Ruled Out

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced a 25-member squad for limited-overs series against India. As per the SLC official release, the squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa. Earlier, India vs Sri Lanka limited over series was postponed after multiple COVID cases were reported in the Lankan camp.

Sri Lanka's 25 member squad against India

Dasun Shanaka will lead the 25 member squad both in ODI and T20 as Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the series due to a right shoulder sprain.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain) Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

SLC released a statement on Thursday saying that Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India. The board further added that fast bowler Binura Fernando will also be unavailable for the ODI series.

"Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement on Thursday as reported by PTI. "Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It's a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.

Ind vs SL schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the new schedule of the white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. As per the official release, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reschedule the dates of the ODI and T20I series."

"The move is aimed at providing more time for the Sri Lanka National Players and the Support Staff to complete required health protocols before getting onto the field, following the detection of two members (Batting Coach and Data Analyst) of the National Squad as COVID Positive," added Sri Lanka Cricket.

Earlier the India vs Sri Lanka series was slated to start on July 13.

18th July, 1st ODI (Colombo)

20th July 2nd ODI (Colombo)

23rd July 3rd ODI (Colombo)

25th July 1st T20 (Colombo)

27th July 2nd T20 (Colombo)

29th July 3rd T20 (Colombo)

