David Gower Lauds Partnership Between Shami & Bumrah, Says 'the World Has Gone Mad'

Former England skipper David Gower has lauded Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for playing an outstanding knock in the second Test match at Lord's. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah forged a record 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket to help India post a defendable target, which helped the side beat England in the final innings of the game by 151 runs. Gower, who played for England between 1978 and 1992, said even Bumrah and Shami's parents would never have predicted their innings with the bat.

Gower believes the world has gone insane as a result of Bumrah and Shami's 89-run partnership on the final day of a Test match. Gower told Cricket.com that neither their family members nor their parents could have predicted it. The remarkable thing about the partnership by the Indian tailenders, according to Gower, was that England let it slip through their fingers by allowing "emotions" and "passion" to overpower them. Gower revealed that the previous day's altercation between Bumrah and Anderson had agitated England players, causing emotions to spill over into their plans for removing the tailenders.

India vs England 2nd Test

India went from losing the game to registering one of its most iconic victories in recent times. India dominated the game on Day 1 with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma owning the show followed by a valiant effort from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant. India posted 364 runs on the board, after the end of the first innings. However, all of India's hard work was put to the ground when England's skipper Joe Root helped his side post a massive total of 391 runs with his amazing 180-run knock. Root's unbeaten 180-run knock helped England bounce back stronger in the game.

England pacers continued the momentum on Day 4 as they dismissed in-form Indian openers Rahul and Rohit early in their second innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion not so long after. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who had been out of touch for the past couple of months, forged a great partnership in middle-overs to take India to a respectable total. The duo was dismissed right before the end of the play on Day 4. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma resumed batting for India on Day 5 but couldn't continue for long. Bumrah and Shami came in and scored some crucial runs at the bottom. India then bowled England out in less than two sessions to win the Test match.

