David Lloyd Apologies To Azeem Rafiq And Asian Cricket Community Over Racism Scandal

Former English cricketer and now commentator David 'Bumble' Lloyd has taken to Twitter to apologise to former Yorkshire off-spinner Azeem Rafiq and the Asian cricket community after he was named by the player in front of a parliamentary select committee for making inappropriate comments on the player.

"In October 2020, I had a private message exchange with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics. In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community. I deeply regret my actions, and I apologize most sincerely to Azeem and the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for any offence caused. I am strongly committed to making cricket a more inclusive sport. It is very obvious now that more work needs to be done and I will do everything I can to remove discrimination from the sport I love, and the sport that has been my life for over 50 years. " David Lloyd wrote.

Yorkshire Racism Row: Here is what Azeem Rafiq said in reference to David Lloyd

Speaking in specific about David Lloyd and how despite not knowing Azeem Rafiq in person and never having met him, he passed comments on the player tarnishing his image and downplaying the whole 'racism' incident "It’s clear the problem is there. Everyone’s known it for a very long time. I think it’s been an open secret. As I’ve seen over the last 15 months, if you speak out your life is going to be made hell – and there’s no doubt my life [has been made hell]. I sat in front of national TV and talked about the dark places this whole episode has got me into and what’s happened since then? Denial, briefings, cover-ups, smearing" Azeem Rafiq is quoted as saying at the Parliament.

"High-profile media people messaging other members of the media who supported me saying stuff like, “The club houses are the lifeblood of a club and Asian players don’t go in there. Getting subs out of Asian players is like getting blood out of stone. And then personally this guy doesn’t even know me, has never spent any time with me, is talking about my personal drinking, going out and socialising. That was David Lloyd, he’s been an England coach, commentator, and I found it disturbing because Sky are supposedly doing this amazing work on bringing racism to the front and within a week of me speaking out that’s what I got sent to me. And I thought, Gosh, there are some closet racists and we need to do something about it.” he continued.

Image: AP/Instagram/ Bumble cricket